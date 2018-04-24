How best to tackle the pressing matter of inheritance tax
Tax-free transfers to children are €310,000, but this is still well shy of pre-crash €542,000
If you have two children, that means anything above €620,000 will be subject to inheritance tax – formally known as Capital Acquisitions Tax – at 33%. File photograph: Getty Images
US President Donald Trump vowed to abolish it, but the Swedes did so. The Economist deems it a “fair” tax, philanthropist Chuck Feeney is avoiding it by giving away his fortune, while in Ireland friends are marrying each other to avoid it.