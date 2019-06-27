Household earnings: what do they mean in the real world?

Smart Money: Why do we need to know who earns what and where?

Cliff Taylor

Unsurprisingly, there is a big regional variation in the CSO data on household earnings. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Unsurprisingly, there is a big regional variation in the CSO data on household earnings. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

How much do people earn in different occupations and parts of the country? And what does this mean for policy?

Recent CSO figures have given a rare glimpse into the breakdown of who earns what and where – a treasure trove of information on the winners and losers in the earnings stakes. This is vital information not only because we all like to know what everyone earns, but also for policy.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.