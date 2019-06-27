Household earnings have been mapped across the State. How should policymakers respond?
Smart Money: There is much to learn from the CSO’s vital glimpse into who earns what
Unsurprisingly, there is a big regional variation in the CSO data on household earnings. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
How much do people earn in different occupations and parts of the country? And what does this mean for policy?
Recent figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) have given a rare glimpse into the breakdown of who earns what and where – a treasure trove of information on the winners and losers in the earnings stakes. This is vital information not only because we all like to know what everyone earns, but also for policy.