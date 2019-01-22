Has the fizz left the Irish property market?
Real estate agent believes there ‘is no doubt’ market has reached a plateau
Latest figures from the CSO show that rate of price increases slowed to 7.1 per cent nationally in November, and as low as 3.9 per cent in some parts of Dublin. Photograph: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg
Last autumn, four houses that I pass every day on the way to school with my children came on the market. Since then, one has been sale agreed since the summer, but still hasn’t sold; another two are still on the market, while the final house was withdrawn.
A friend has had the sale of her house fall through twice in recent months, while another has been called back to bid on properties on which they were outbid first time round, but where the sale has subsequently fallen through.