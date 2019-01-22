Last autumn, four houses that I pass every day on the way to school with my children came on the market. Since then, one has been sale agreed since the summer, but still hasn’t sold; another two are still on the market, while the final house was withdrawn.

A friend has had the sale of her house fall through twice in recent months, while another has been called back to bid on properties on which they were outbid first time round, but where the sale has subsequently fallen through.