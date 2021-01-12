Getting the State to fund 30% of the price of your new home

The fear is that the scheme will push up house prices, making it pointless to avail of it

Updated: about 5 hours ago
Fiona Reddan

With property prices remaining surprisingly resilient, albeit against a background of reduced supply, the introduction this year of a new affordable home scheme will be welcomed by many.

The scheme, Affordable Purchase Shared Equity, will see the State take an equity share, of up to 30 per cent, in the purchase of a new home. It is aimed at helping close the affordability gap for those who may earn too much to be eligible for social housing, but not enough to pay the full market price themselves.

