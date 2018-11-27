You’re in the market for a house, you do your sums and work out you can afford a certain amount. You bid, are successful, and get the keys. Maybe you feel you’ve paid too much, but you’re happy in the end. It’s yours.

But what you may not realise is that the price you’ve paid for your house is only the cash price; if you need a mortgage to buy that property the amount you end up paying for it is going to be substantially different.