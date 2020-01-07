Five ways to control your money in 2020
Big savings are easily made to help you better manage your finances
Credit card debt is expensive. If you’ve built up credit-card debt, you need to get it under control before doing anything else. Photograph: Getty Images
This year will be different. You’ll take lunch to work, crack down on the cappuccinos, can the Friday night takeaway – that will help, right? Well, it won’t hurt, but if you really want to supercharge your finances in 2020, there are bigger fish to fry.
Get these five things sorted in January and you will reap the rewards in 2020, and maybe even for the rest of your life.