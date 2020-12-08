Fiona Reddan: Do children need private health insurance?
There are no private hospitals for children, but there are some reasons to insure
The main reason for getting private health cover for your children is the access it gives to procedures in private hospitals, according to insurance adviser John Haigney. Photograph: iStock
With health insurance renewals season coming up and the cost of cover inching up once more, you might be weighing your options. Do you simply stomach the increases, shop around more carefully, or cancel, or downgrade your cover?
According to the Health Insurance Authority (HIA), more than a million consumers are due to renew their health insurance in the coming months with about 50 per cent of policies up for renewal.