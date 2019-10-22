Energy-proofing your home: is it worth the money?
New rules mean homeowners will be forced to improve their home’s energy efficiency
Installation of energy efficient solar panels. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times
Homeowners carrying out major renovations or extensions face having to fully upgrade the property’s energy efficiency – ramping up their costs by tens of thousands of euro in some cases – under new regulations which came into effect this month.
The rules, part of the Energy Performance Regulations 2019, cover the design and building of new houses, but also the upgrade of existing homes where works being carried out involve a quarter or more of the size of the dwelling.