Elderly parents living in property you own will save you on capital gains tax
Q&A: Legislation grants CGT relief for house provided rent-free to ‘dependent relative’
“If you provide a home rent-free for your dependent parents, then, for the purposes of capital gains tax, it is considered to have the same status as your principal private residence.”
I bought a house in 1997, primarily so that my parents could retire and live there rent-free, though it was also my home for a time.
After about six months I ended up renting a flat in Dublin and was only with my parents at the weekends. I eventually bought a house in Dublin in 2004 and the house in Dublin became my PPR (principal private residence).