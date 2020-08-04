Elderly parents living in property you own will save you on capital gains tax

Q&A: Legislation grants CGT relief for house provided rent-free to ‘dependent relative’

Dominic Coyle

“If you provide a home rent-free for your dependent parents, then, for the purposes of capital gains tax, it is considered to have the same status as your principal private residence.”

I bought a house in 1997, primarily so that my parents could retire and live there rent-free, though it was also my home for a time.

After about six months I ended up renting a flat in Dublin and was only with my parents at the weekends. I eventually bought a house in Dublin in 2004 and the house in Dublin became my PPR (principal private residence).

