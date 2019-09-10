Does this sound familiar? You’re exhausted; feeling like you’re winning neither at home nor at work. Or maybe it’s not family pressures that are impinging on you, but the desire to spend more time fulfilling your own goals or enjoying your own hobbies. But you’re fearful of the impact dropping a day’s work might have – not just on your career but also your finances.

If you’ve long considered cutting back your hours, but have feared taking the plunge, we’ll show you how, thanks to the vagaries of the tax system, you can opt for a drop in salary without suffering a similar percentage plunge in your take-home income.