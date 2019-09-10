Earn more than you think while working less
You can opt for a drop in salary without suffering a similar percentage plunge in take-home income
If you’re married, and close to the cut-off point for entering the standard/higher rates of taxation, you can fare even better by transferring the standard rate band to the higher earning spouse. File photograph: Getty
Up until now, Irish parents could avail of 18 weeks parental leave, per child, until they turned eight. But legislation to increase unpaid parental leave from 18 weeks to 26 was introduced on September 1st. File photograph: Getty
If you’ve long considered cutting back your hours, but have feared doing so, you can opt for a drop in salary without suffering a similar percentage plunge in your take-home income. File photograph: Getty
Does this sound familiar? You’re exhausted; feeling like you’re winning neither at home nor at work. Or maybe it’s not family pressures that are impinging on you, but the desire to spend more time fulfilling your own goals or enjoying your own hobbies. But you’re fearful of the impact dropping a day’s work might have – not just on your career but also your finances.
If you’ve long considered cutting back your hours, but have feared taking the plunge, we’ll show you how, thanks to the vagaries of the tax system, you can opt for a drop in salary without suffering a similar percentage plunge in your take-home income.