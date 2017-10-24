Dublin dwellers spend 55% of take home pay on rent

Dublin city dwellers are now spending as much as 55 per cent of their take-home pay on rent, new figures show. Limerick city on the other hand is the cheapest urban place to rent in, with dwellers giving up just 30 per cent of their after-tax income on their home.

The figures, from Sherry Fitzgerald, show just how expensive it has become to rent in the capital, particularly given that rental growth has far out-paced earnings growth, with renters now experiencing a “severe burden” on their incomes.

Since the end of 2012 the rent-to-income ratio, or the amount of the average income that goes on rent, has been rising steadily, but touched 55 per cent for the first time in the second quarter of this year. This means that for every €100 in after-tax income earned, €55 goes on rent. So a single person on a salary of €35,000, will have take home income of €2,405, of which €1,322 will go on rent. Typically financial experts recommend that a person keeps their housing costs to 30 per cent of their net income, When housing costs go above this level, it starts to impact on a household’s ability to save and cover other costs.

Of course it has always been expensive to rent in Dublin. Back in 2008, as the Celtic Tiger bid farewell, Dublin dwellers were spending about 53 per cent of their disposable income on rent, in excess of the national average of about 40 per cent. However, the ratio tapered thereafter, but has been rising steadily since 2012 and the latest figure represents a new high.

“Capital cities are typically unaffordable for those on average incomes,” said Marian Finnegan, chief economist with Sherry Fitzgerald, but added that the “very high figure” in Dublin, does reflect how much of a crisis the market is in.

It level is also far in excess of what someone can expect to pay outside of Dublin. Limerick city for example, remains the cheapest urban area in Ireland, with rent typcially acccounting for just 30 per cent of a person’s disposable income, followed by Cork city at 37 per cent, and Galway city at 41 per cent.

Areas within commuting distance of the capital also exert a higher burden on a person’s income - Wicklow (42%) and Kildare (40%) - while nationally, the rate has risen to 41 per cent.

The latest survey from Daft.ie shows that rents have rocketed to new highs in Dublin, with city centre average rents of € 1,741 a month, although Ms Finnegan noted that the new rent caps are helping to stabilsie the market. But rent caps are at 4 per cent, and still exceed inflation in earnings which is only starting to rise. A couple for example who earned € 71,000 in 2005 will only have seen their gross earnings increase by approximately 6 per cent over the 12 years. This means the burden of a person’s income going on rent has increased substantially.

It’s also considerably more expensive to rent than buy; figures from the DKM/EBS Affordability index show that a couple in Dublin can expect to spend just 29.2 per cent on their mortgage repayments, or 36 per cent for a single person looking to buy in Fingal.