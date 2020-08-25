Don’t just insure your golden eggs – protect the goose too
You can cover valuables, but the most important item on your insurance policy is you
Prioritising life, serious illness and mortgage insurance will protect you, the income-generating golden goose. Photograph: iStock
None of us is getting out of here alive, that’s a fact. Untimely death, serious illness and disability happen too. When things are rosy, things like life, serious illness and mortgage protection insurance seem a bore. But if the worst happens, the right policy will keep a roof over heads and bills paid.
Life insurance, critical illness and income protection insurance are what financial planner Daniel Hardiman calls “insuring the golden goose”.