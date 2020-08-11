Divorce: What will it cost and can you afford it?
Family home, maintenance and pension among the difficult issues to sort out
Your solicitor may get a firmer grasp of your spending than you. Photograph: iStock
If absence makes the heart grow fonder, lockdown can do the opposite. Irish solicitors report a spike in divorce inquiries as couples emerge from isolation.
If irritants like money, housework, childcare and screen time have finally gotten the better of you, and you want out, what will it cost to divorce and can you afford it?