Disappointed with returns to savers from deposits? There are other options
If you like the idea of a better return through equities, you might consider a structured investment which offers some protection on stock market investments
The Employment and Investment Incentive Scheme allows retail investors to claim tax relief on investments in emerging companies
With deposits unlikely to offer anything but the smallest of returns over the short to medium term, savers remain disappointed with what’s on offer but are loath to consider other options.
But, apart from equities, there are plenty of other opportunities out there; all, however, are a lot more risky than deposits. So what are some of the options?