Disappointed with returns to savers from deposits? There are other options

If you like the idea of a better return through equities, you might consider a structured investment which offers some protection on stock market investments

Fiona Reddan

The Employment and Investment Incentive Scheme allows retail investors to claim tax relief on investments in emerging companies

The Employment and Investment Incentive Scheme allows retail investors to claim tax relief on investments in emerging companies

With deposits unlikely to offer anything but the smallest of returns over the short to medium term, savers remain disappointed with what’s on offer but are loath to consider other options.

But, apart from equities, there are plenty of other opportunities out there; all, however, are a lot more risky than deposits. So what are some of the options?

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.