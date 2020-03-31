Cut your budget to fit the financial realities of Covid-19
If you have a rainy-day fund then start eating into it now because that’s what it’s for. Stop paying in, and start taking money out
The banks are offered a three-month mortgage payment holiday to those whose ability to pay is hit. Some 28,000 such breaks have already been granted
We didn’t think we’d be back here again so soon. Ten years on from the last financial crisis, recession looms once more. But there’s a difference this time round: we’ve navigated these waters before. Our muscle memory is strong, and there are things you can do right now to ease your finances and your mind.
Mortgage
Keeping a roof over your head will be your biggest priority. With estimates that up to 350,000 people, or one in six of the working population, will lose their jobs as result of the Covid-19 pandemic, banks should be as worried about mortgage default as you are.