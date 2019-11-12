Credit cards: Is it worth shopping around for a better deal on interest?
‘The main thing to consider is the interest rate. Don’t get blind-sided by special offers’
More than half the Irish population have a credit card and we spend about €1 billion on them every month. Despite this, research by the Irish League of Credit Unions suggests almost seven in every 10 women and just over half of all men don’t know what interest they pay on their plastic.
So is it worth shopping around more for a better deal or, indeed, do we even need credit cards at all in modern Ireland?