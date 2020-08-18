Costs of third-level education provide hard lessons for students

Whether your kids are tots or about to fledge, the cost of college is a worry. If they are still young, you have time to save. If you have a prospective ‘fresher’, from September 11th, they will know what they will study and where. So how much does a third-level education cost these days, and how can parents and students save money?

Do the maths

The good news for parents is that projected college costs have dropped, albeit marginally, for the first time in a decade, according to a survey by Technological University Dublin (TU Dublin).