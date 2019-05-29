What are you excited about? Your summer holiday? The Uefa Champions League final this weekend? Or maybe it’s the prospect of spending upwards of €1,300 a month for a space not much bigger than a small hotel room, with a kitchen to be shared by more than 40 people, that – to paraphrase Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy – is tickling your fancy.

The Minister got more than he bargained for when he dared to suggest that people should be “excited” at being able to get “less space for less rent” in new co-living developments.