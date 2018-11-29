Cliff Taylor: Will Irish houses ever be affordable again?
Smart Money: prices can fall as well as rise, but glimmers of hope for househunters are elusive
A combination of Central Bank borrowing limits and cash in the market are limiting would-be buyers’ options. Photograph: iStock
Irish house prices may now be fully valued in comparison to incomes, according to the latest analysis by the Central Bank, but still “may not be affordable to a significant proportion of the population”.
And so we are faced with the problem that a market in balance may still price many people out of buying in Dublin completely. Go figure.