Cliff Taylor: Will Irish houses ever be affordable again?

Smart Money: prices can fall as well as rise, but glimmers of hope for househunters are elusive

Cliff Taylor

A combination of Central Bank borrowing limits and cash in the market are limiting would-be buyers’ options. Photograph: iStock

Irish house prices may now be fully valued in comparison to incomes, according to the latest analysis by the Central Bank, but still “may not be affordable to a significant proportion of the population”.

And so we are faced with the problem that a market in balance may still price many people out of buying in Dublin completely. Go figure.

