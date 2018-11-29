House prices may now be fully valued in comparison to incomes, according to the latest analysis by the Central Bank, but still “may not be affordable to a significant proportion of the population”. And so we are faced with the problem that a market in balance may still price many people out of buying in Dublin completely. Go figure.

The bank, charged with ensuring financial stability, is not going to adjust its mortgage rules to allow borrowers to pay more by taking out larger loans. Its latest review of the market sheds new light on the affordability crisis and how two groups are being heavily squeezed – aspirant first-time buyers in the big cities, many now completely pushed out and those who bought at the height of the last boom and can’t now afford to move. The message is clear – there is no early end in sight to the accommodation crisis – unless there is a big reversal in prices. Extra supply will help, but it will take time.