Are you a saver or a spender?

The honest answer is that I’m still trying to get the balance right. As a mother, I’m more conscious of making smarter money decisions and I’ve definitely seen an improvement in my capacity to save over the years.

Do you shop around for better value?

In my line of work I am motivated as much by who and what’s behind a product or service as the price tag. Choosing organic products and sustainable practices are important to me.

What has been your most extravagant purchase ever and how much did it cost?

Last year I invested in a brand new semi-automatic volumetric filling machine for the lab. It’s like a high-performance engine for perfumers with an air-driven piston compression. It cost €10,000 but it makes a huge difference to my working day.

What purchase have you made that you consider the best value for money?

Our house. We love our home, we are in the countryside and have a bit of space, which is a privilege, and the land feels special. There is no price on the happiness it brings our family every day.

What ways do you prefer to shop during the Covid-19 restrictions – online or local?

It’s very important to me to support local. In business, you appreciate the energy and time that goes into keeping the wheels in motion.

Do you haggle over prices?

Price is not the only determining factor. It largely depends on the quality, though; where it comes from, how it’s made and by whom. I would see the value in paying more for something knowing where it has come from. My dad has a favourite saying: “The bitterness of poor quality remains long after the sweetness of low prices is forgotten.”

How has the Covid-19 crisis changed your spending habits, and is there something in particular that you have either stopped buying or started buying, as a result?

I am much more conscious now of my overall consuming habits. Brexit has sharpened our focus in business, and the amount of clothes I buy for myself and my children is definitely less. I really only buy what the family actually need.

Do you invest in shares?

It’s not an area I have a huge understanding of and therefore I would seek financial advice from those better informed.

Cash or card?

It’s easier with contactless these days. I’ve been using Revolut, too. I like its functionality and how it presents transactions. It’s a good lesson, however, to always hold a little bit of cash as it’s harder to part with.

What was the last thing you bought and was it good value for money?

A TP-Link Deco wifi booster for €89.99. It covers over 2,000sq ft and can support up to 100 devices, which is impressive. I try to be as wireless as possible in the office so this investment made good sense.

Have you ever successfully saved up for a relatively big purchase?

During the beginning of the first lockdown, we realised we would be unlikely to travel as much as we would like and as our land at home backs on to the Grand Canal we began the hunt for a canal boat. With savings and our holiday budget we bought an old 70s Freeman Cruiser for the water. We have enjoyed many lovely afternoons with picnics on board and lots of fun on trips up and down the canal. Opening and closing the locks is a whole other skillset!

Have you ever lost money?

Yes. I bought an apartment at the wrong time in my life when I wasn’t as financially steady. I’m still dealing with it, but it was a good lesson for me and I respect the value of hard-earned money all the more.

Are you a gambler and if so have you ever had a big win?

With Punchestown, Naas and the Curragh racecourses on our doorstep you’d want to be living under a rock not to have enjoyed the occasional flutter over the years. However, I’m more of a fiver-each-way type of punter. In other words, I’m not much of a gambler; I’m really there more for the excitement and the bit of craic.

Is money important to you?

Money is important, of course. I enjoy working and it is rewarding to see a return on effort. Money can be a comfort but I don’t view it as the holy grail. I like that our children will see how hard we work and in time appreciate what it takes to maintain a business. Child labour laws prohibit me from taking on our five-year-old as a paid member of staff just yet!

How much money do you have on you now?

I have about €80 plus coins. My husband John gave me a good tip years ago; keep a €50 note in a secret place in case of emergency. It’s still there.

esmereldabotanicals.com