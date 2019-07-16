Restaurant owners bemoan the current environment for their business in Dublin. Luna, and Jo’Burger to are just two of the recent closures as restaurateurs battle for customers, margins and staff in a ferociously competitive environment. But while they are struggling for business, diners may well have their own list of complaints.

Yes, choice may never have been so good, but the concept of value may well have slipped down the pecking order. In recent weeks, I have found myself paying €30 for a meal in a city centre tapas bar that saw us sharing a scoop of ice-cream for dessert, while €70 was mysteriously added to our bill for unordered drinks.