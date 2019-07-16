Cheap eats: The early bird captures the best deal
Some might seem unusually early but they’re worth beating the crowd for to get the best value
Some of the best value to be had eating out this summer is in the State’s finer establishments – just as long as you get in and get out early. Photograph: iStock
Restaurant owners bemoan the current environment for their business in Dublin. Luna, and Jo’Burger to are just two of the recent closures as restaurateurs battle for customers, margins and staff in a ferociously competitive environment. But while they are struggling for business, diners may well have their own list of complaints.
Yes, choice may never have been so good, but the concept of value may well have slipped down the pecking order. In recent weeks, I have found myself paying €30 for a meal in a city centre tapas bar that saw us sharing a scoop of ice-cream for dessert, while €70 was mysteriously added to our bill for unordered drinks.