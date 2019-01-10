Carbon tax: sharp rise in fuel costs on way - but then you get your money back
Smart Money: The water charges fiasco is leading the government to consider how to give back the cash raised
Is fuel in for a hammering due to increased carbon taxes?
Ever since the water charge protests, Irish governments have approached any new source of tax with extreme caution. Water charges themselves were binned.
We are assured the local property tax won’t rise by much. And now we are told that future increases in carbon tax, a policy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, may be returned to households via a cash payment, as the Government here reacts not only to domestic politics but also the big protests in France.