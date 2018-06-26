Capital losses and transfer of shares to spouse

Q&A: Dominic Coyle
The situation is even more cut and dried on transfers of assets between partners. Photograph: iStock

The situation is even more cut and dried on transfers of assets between partners. Photograph: iStock

 

Recently, in an answer to a question, you gave the view that by donating AIB shares, on which one had incurred a loss, to charity it would not create a loss for capital gains tax purposes.

What is the position when one transfers shares to ones wife at current values, which is much lower than the original cost price of the shares. Could this loss be set against capital gains on other shares which are sold?

Mr M.L., email

If anything, the situation is even more cut and dried on transfers of assets between partners.

The general rules, as I mentioned when we were talking about whether giving shares now worth less than their original purchase price to charity would generate a capital loss, is that any transaction where a capital gain cannot be taxed cannot, on the flip side, generate a capital loss.

In the case of spouses, Revenue notes that there is express provision that the transfer of any asset between spouses (or civil partners) is not subject to capital gains tax – regardless of the scale of any potential gain.

And if you can’t be taxed on the gain, you can’t benefit from a loss on the similar transfer.

Tax bill

From a tax planning standpoint, therefore, there is little point in making such a transfer. As it stands, any paper loss you have sustained on a transaction in shares has the potential to reduce your tax bill. Assuming you sell the shares at a loss, you can offset that loss against capital gains elsewhere in that same year or later until it is fully offset.

However, if you transfer these shares to your wife, you lose the capacity to crystallise the loss and so possibly face a higher tax bill down the line.

And, as a family you could be creating another tax issue. If the shares rise in value after you transfer them to your wife, she could be facing a capital gains tax bill whereas if you held on to them yourself, you would simply be reducing your loss on the shares – at least until they return to your original purchase price.

Essentially, the transfer is seen as a gift. And, of course, there is no limit on gifts and/or inheritance between spouses so your spouse does not even have to worry about capital acquisitions tax on the face value of the transfer.

Please send your queries to Dominic Coyle, Q&A, The Irish Times, 24-28 Tara Street, Dublin 2, or email dcoyle@irishtimes.com. This column is a reader service and is not intended to replace professional advice

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.