Not so long ago, a reader had a query as to whether or not there was “any hope” for them to buy a house. Single, and earning about €37,000 a year in a public-sector job, the reader despaired of being able to save enough money for a mortgage.

It’s not an unusual situation and it’s one that’s becoming increasingly common given the upward trajectory of rents; our reader is likely paying a significant amount in rent but, despite the fact that they may end up paying far less if they could secure a home, they will find it “almost impossible”, according to financial adviser Michael Dowling, to qualify for one.