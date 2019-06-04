Can I buy a home in Dublin on an average wage?
Forget about a help-to-buy deposit: no affordable homes are being built in Dublin
One option in Dublin for a buyer on an income of €37,000 is a two-bedroom house on Clonard Road in Crumlin, Dublin 12, which is asking €199,000.
Not so long ago, a reader had a query as to whether or not there was “any hope” for them to buy a house. Single, and earning about €37,000 a year in a public-sector job, the reader despaired of being able to save enough money for a mortgage.
It’s not an unusual situation and it’s one that’s becoming increasingly common given the upward trajectory of rents; our reader is likely paying a significant amount in rent but, despite the fact that they may end up paying far less if they could secure a home, they will find it “almost impossible”, according to financial adviser Michael Dowling, to qualify for one.