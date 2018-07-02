Buy to let investors face cash call as interest only periods end

Thousands of struggling buy to let investors are facing a dramatic increas ein mortgage payments as interest only over the next four years.

A study by Central Bank staff says that many borrowers currently on interest-only payments are set to switch to a traditional amortising mortgage between now and 2022. That means they will have to start paying down on the principal of the loan, a move will significantly increase their monthly repayments.

Close to half of buy to let mortgages examined in the study were interest only. These low cost mortgages, typically tied ot attractively low tracker rates, allowed investors to speculate in the boom years.

This made monthly repayments far cheaper than if they had to make a contribution to capital as well, thereby boosting their cash flow.

As the boom peaked, they accounted for 15 per cent of overall mortgage lending in 2007. The subsequent crash has left many investors sitting on bad loans.

The Central Bank study examined 21,351 buy to let loans across three banks. Of these, it found that 35 per cent will switch to a traditional mortgage model between now and 2022. Most of the rest will not face a similar momembt of truth under the 2030s.

If the figures in the research are replicated across the full Irish market, close to 20,000 buy to let investors face dramatically larger monthly mortgage bills over the coming years. Central Bnak figure sat the end of last year reported that there were over 122,000 buy to let loans in the market.

Typically these were available for a fixed period of time, such as 10 years, with the loan then reverting to interest and principal repayments, which means that repayments increase significantly in the latter stages of the loan.

Investors, however, would often take out such a loan with a view to selling at a greater price once the interest-only period ended.

Those taking out such loans in the run-up to the crash were left with huge loans to repay once the market collapsed. As the authors of the research note state, “it is clear that these loans have performed worse than annuities issued at the same time, and have had higher LTV [loan to value ratios] and negative equity propensity through their terms”.

The figures from the Central Bank show that there is a higher share of non-performing loans among interest-only loans.

Since the crash, interest-only mortgages have fallen significantly out of favour with lenders.

According to the Central Bank, such loans accounted for just 0.15 per cent of new lending in 2012, with many lenders shying away from offering the product, while BTL lending from the top five lenders accounted for just 3 per cent of overall lending in 2017.

The research also shows that more than 50 per cent of new BTL loans were for properties based in Leinster (with 30 per cent in Dublin alone). Only 3.5 per cent of BTL lending took place in Ulster.

One of the few providers in today’s market is Dilosk, which offers a BTL mortgage with a 10-year, interest only option.

Earlier this year Fianna Fáil finance spokesman Michael McGrath questioned whether interest-only loans were a “ road we want to be going back down”.

However, the authors of the report note that a number of factors now mitigate risks, including the fact the macroprudential rules impose minimum requirements on initial borrower equity, and maximum loan-to-value ratios, “which ensures that the risk profile of new BTL lending is lower than previously”.

Indeed, BTL loans originated since the introduction of the Central Bank mortgage measures in 2015 have average loan-to-value ratios 10 to 15 percentage points below the permitted 70 per cent limit, according to the research.

Nonetheless, the authors assert that a close eye must still be kept on this type of lending. “Given the potential risks, it is important to monitor interest-only lending trends and the characteristics of loans originated on this repayment schedule”.