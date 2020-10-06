Budget 2021: What can families across Ireland expect?
Framed by Covid-19 and Brexit, this budget may not offer much change for good or bad
“Unusually perhaps, this year many employees will be hoping for State help for their employers rather than a tax break for themselves so that they can retain their jobs and recover lost earnings.” File photograph: Getty
After the damp squib that was last year’s Brexit-flavoured budget, it would have been reasonable to expect one sprinkled with more giveaways this time around. However, the coronavirus pandemic means that Budget 2021, framed as it is against such a background as well as the end of the Brexit transition period, is unlikely to offer much change – either for good or bad.
For now, Government strategy is to borrow to cope with the crisis, so there is no imminent threat of either austerity or swingeing tax cuts, at least while the global debt markets remain so benign.