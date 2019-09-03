Budget 2020: What we can expect
Budget likely to deliver savings of a ‘couple of hundred’ euro a year at best for taxpayers
At best, taxpayers should expect only to keep a couple of hundred euro extra from their pay cheques come next January. File photograph: Getty
With the shape of the UK’s departure from the European Union still unlikely to be determined by October 8th, this year’s budget looks to be distinctly lacklustre.
Apart from the obvious problem of having a generous budget at a time when so much is unknown about our short-term economic future, the other constraint is there simply isn’t that much money to play around with this year.