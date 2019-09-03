Budget 2020: What can we expect? Not much
Budget likely to deliver savings of a ‘couple of hundred’ euro a year at best for taxpayers
Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe: severely constrained this October. File photograph: Alan Betson
With the shape of the UK’s departure from the European Union still unlikely to be determined by October 8th, this year’s budget looks to be distinctly lacklustre.
Apart from the obvious problem of having a generous budget at a time when so much is unknown about our short-term economic future, the other constraint is there simply isn’t that much money to play around with this year.