Brexit: Why the Irish Border impasse is all about shrimps and bicycles

Smart Money: Five things you need to know about key issue threatening UK’s exit plan

Cliff Taylor

British prime minister Theresa May, arriving at an EU summit dinner in Austria, has called on fellow European Union leaders to follow her lead and adapt their Brexit negotiating stance to get a good deal.

It is clear from the Salzburg summit that the Irish Border issue is now at the centre of the Brexit talks and despite voluminous political spin of recent days, the reality is very little progress has been made.

The Irish Border is now the nexus of the Brexit talks. Below we outline the reasons for the impasse and examine why the issue is so hard to solve, and we will try to be as jargon-free as possible.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.