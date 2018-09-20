Brexit: Why the Irish Border impasse is all about shrimps and bicycles
Smart Money: Five things you need to know about key issue threatening UK’s exit plan
It is clear from the Salzburg summit that the Irish Border issue is now at the centre of the Brexit talks and despite voluminous political spin of recent days, the reality is very little progress has been made.
The Irish Border is now the nexus of the Brexit talks. Below we outline the reasons for the impasse and examine why the issue is so hard to solve, and we will try to be as jargon-free as possible.