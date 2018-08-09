Brexit bottom line: what it will mean for your pocket and job

Smart Money: a shopping trip to Newry will become like a shopping trip to New York after Brexit

Cliff Taylor

You can bring in goods worth €430 from outside the EU but once imports go above this value, customs and VAT become payable. File photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

You can bring in goods worth €430 from outside the EU but once imports go above this value, customs and VAT become payable. File photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Cliff Taylor

How do you calculate the likely impact of Brexit for you, your job, your pocket and your prospects? Doing this with any accuracy is still very difficult, because no one yet knows how Brexit will work out. But there is enough research now done to outline the likely scenarios and what they will mean for us all as consumers and employees.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.