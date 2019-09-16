Booze, fags and fuel: Is Dublin or Newry cheaper?

Don’t go north to buy cigarettes, as they will cost you more – while the journey up and down could also be more expensive – is the message emerging from a new Revenue price survey, which compared prices in Northern Ireland and the Republic in August.

The survey, which focuses on taxes and duty heavy goods such as alcohol, fuel and cigarettes, finds that, in general, prices remain cheaper in Northern Ireland. However, the two big exceptions to this rule are cigarettes and diesel, both of which were cheaper in the Republic last month.

The survey was conducted by Revenue in retail outlets in both Dublin and Newry on August 15th of this year, and is based on a euro exchange rate of £0.9166. Sterling has strengthened against the euro since then, and today’s rate is £0.89648, which means that the gap between the cost of cigarettes and diesel in the North and the Republic will have widened – making them even more cheaper down south – while at this exchange rate, unleaded petrol is also cheaper in the Republic.

The report also finds that price differences are not all down to currency fluctuations; in general, Ireland imposes substantially greater taxes and duties on the selected goods than in Northern Ireland.

Cheaper in the Republic

Yes, it might surprise, but the survey found that in August, a box of 20 cigarettes were actually €0.50 cheaper in the Republic, at €13, compared with €13.47 in Northern Ireland. And this is despite the fact that taxes and duties in the south were actually 7 per cent greater here than in Northern Ireland. And, given the fluctuation in currency since then, if you were to go north today, you’d find that cigarettes will be even more expensive, at about €13.80.

Cigarettes were cheaper in the Republic in August a new survey finds. Photograph: Eric Luke / The Irish Times

Similarly, a litre of diesel emerged as considerably cheaper in the Republic compared with Northern Ireland in the August survey, at €1.34 compared with €1.44 in the north.

This is because taxes and duties on diesel are actually lower in the Republic (based on aforementioned exchange rate), at €0.73 a litre compared with €0.87 in the north, a difference of almost 20 per cent. Scope perhaps then, for the Government to inch up duties on diesel in this October’s budget? Well, if the Government opted to impose the same rate of excise on diesel that it currently does on petrol, this would bring in € 385 million to the state’s coffers.

Cheaper in the north

Why you might like to go north however, is if you’re in the market for some Prosecco or Cava. With a typical price of €18.50 in the Republic, opting for some bubbles for a celebration or just because it’s Friday night, is not an inexpensive affair.

Contrast this with Northern Ireland however, where you’ll be able to pick up a similar bottle for just €10.50, which is almost 50 per cent cheaper. The reason for the price difference comes down wholly to taxes and duties; you’ll pay an extra €5 in the Republic for your bottle of bubbly, or almost €10 in taxes and duties compared to less than €5 in Northern Ireland. Indeed taxes account for 60 per cent of the price difference between the two regions.

Or what about vodka? If you’re a fan of a Cosmopolitan or vodka martini, it may well be worth your while crossing the border. The Revenue survey shows that you’ll save yourself €5.27 on a typical bottle of vodka by heading north, with vodka more than 25 per cent more expensive down south.

This is largely down to the fact that taxes and duties on vodka are 28 per cent greater in the Republic. In fact vodka is a big revenue spinner in both jurisdictions, with taxes and duties accounting for almost three quarters of the cost of a bottle of a vodka in both the Republic and Northern Ireland.

When it comes to wine, it is cheaper in the North - but perhaps by not as much as you ight expect. The savings in Northern Ireland on a bottle of sauvignon blanc, for example, comes to some €1.08, despite a greater burden of duties and taxes in the south, of some €4.92 in the Republic, compared with €3.80 in Northern Ireland.