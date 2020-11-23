BOI and AIB customers to face substantial hike in bank charges from today

Hundreds of thousands of Irish banking customers will need to either get switching or face banking fees from this week, as both AIB and Bank of Ireland ready new charging structures.

The new fees regime on everyday banking costs means that customers, who may have once avoided fees entirely, will now face annual charges of €72 with BOI and potentially more with AIB.

The moves mean that all customers who previously kept a certain amount on balance with the banks to avoid fees, or reduced fees, will now face banking charges – and these can add up.

Certain customers however, such as those aged over 66 and entitled to free banking may benefit, as they will no longer have to pay for a cheque book.

Bank of Ireland

Bank of Ireland is rolling out its new charging structure on Monday, November 23rd, which will see the replacement of 26 individual charges with a fixed €6 monthly fee. The bank has been charging current account customers for some time now, but customers could reduce these charges by keeping €3,000 in their account for an entire fee quarter.

Doing so meant that they would only be charged a €5 quarterly fee, or €20 a year. From today however, this will no longer be possible and such current account customers will now face annual fees of €72.

The move means that customers - who didn’t qualify for the quarterly fee only - will no longer be charged for a range of everyday banking transactions such as contactless transactions, lost cards and unpaid direct debits.

Instead, a €6 flat monthly fee will apply. A number of accounts will remain “free”, including the bank’s offering for those aged over 66, Golden Years, and its junior savings, third level and graduate accounts.

The changeover means that BOI customers may see a double deduction from their accounts on December 31st. This is the first time that the new €6 fee will be deducted from customers’ accounts; but customers will also be charged fees related to the prior quarter – ie August 24th-November 22nd – on this date also.

“This is the only time you will be charged fees for two different periods at one time,” the bank said.

Some customers will benefit from the move; as the bank will no longer charge for cheque books (previously €5 for book of 25 cheques), those benefiting from free banking, such as the over 66s, will see a reduction in their costs.

Similarly, those who were unable to keep €3,000 in their account for the entire quarter and were thus charged a quarterly fee as well as monthly transaction fees for going to the ATM etc may also see a reduction in their banking costs, provided that they previously paid more than €6 a month in costs.

Those who managed to avoid everyday charges however, will see their annual costs more than double however, up by €52 to €72 a year.

AIB

Bank of Ireland is not the only pillar bank ramping up its charging regime; AIB is also set to change how it charges its customers from this Saturday, November 28th.

The bank, which is 71.2 per cent state owned, had made previous efforts to alter how it charges current account customers, including during the lockdown in the spring, but backed down after it was heavily criticised.

It had intended collecting 1 cent of the 20 cent fee a contactless transaction costs, but it said in September that it will continue offering these transactions free of charge “until further notice”.

However, while contactless payments will remain free - for now - a switch is still coming on Saturday, and means that customers who had previously availed of a fees exemption, by keeping €2,500 in their account at all times, will now be hit with charges.

The bank will charge a flat €4.50 quarterly fee (€18 a year)fee, as well as a number of other charges, including a € 0.35 fee for ATM withdrawals and a € 0.20 charge for chip and pin transactions, online transactions, direct debits and standing orders to all standard customers.

It means that someone with eight ATM withdrawals/cheque lodgements a month, plus five chip and pin transactions, and five online transactions, will face a monthly fee of €6.30, or €75.60 over a year, making the bank one of the most expensive in Ireland.

As with BOI, there are exemptions, and those aged 66 and over, as well as students and young savers, won’t be hit with the charges. In addition, if you have an AIB mortgage on your home with the bank, you will continue to avoid these fees.

Charges will kick in from this Saturday, but customers won’t face the first quarterly fee until March 29th 2021.