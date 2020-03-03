Better grades mean bigger salaries - just not for girls
In 2015 the overall gap in pay stood at 13.9%. It had risen to 14.4% in 2017. But why?
The sad truth is that, in the Irish jobs market, our boys will get paid more per hour than our girls. Photograph: iStock
“Workin’ 9 to 5, what a way to make a livin’,” goes Dolly Parton’s anthem. What a way indeed, especially if you are a woman. When it comes to pay, promotions and pensions, women pay a price.
Those with greater educational attainment have greater earning potential, we are always told. Well, when it comes to girls, the numbers don’t add up. Analysis of the Leaving Cert class of 2018 shows that girls outperformed boys in the majority of higher-level subjects, scoring more top grades in 34 out of 40 subjects. Women are more likely to have third-level education too. CSO figures show 8 per cent more women than men are thus qualified. Once at college, girls outperform boys too.