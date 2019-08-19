Bank of Ireland says there are issues with its credit card system

Bank of Ireland said on Monday that it is experiencing difficulties with its credit card system, but that its technical support team were working on addressing the issues “as soon as possible”.

Responding to a customer who had complained that the entire computer system of the bank’s credit card department had broken down, the bank, in a tweet, said that it was aware of “some issues” with its card system.

“Our technical support team are currently working on it to get it back up and running as soon as possible,” the bank added.

The bank is currently in the midst of a € 1.15 billion overhaul of its IT systems. It is due to launch a new mobile app later this year, but recently confirmed that Apple Pay and Google Pay may not be a part of the bank’s payment platform until 2020.

It also recently moved 2.1 million customers to a new platform for debit cards and ATM transactions, a development which should result in “ more stable systems for hundreds of millions of transactions each year.”