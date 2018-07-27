In Ireland we like our economic roller-coasters – just look at economic growth and house prices. To this, add motor insurance, which has swung wildly in recent years. There are now two key questions. Are overall prices still too high? And are significant groups of people still being quoted ridiculous prices?

The concern among many dealing in the sector is that the recent moderation in premiums will lead to a lack of follow-through on a programme of reform, drawn up when prices were soaring. This would leave premiums “ stuck” at relatively high levels for many. And another twist upwards looks likely from a new 2 per cent levy on premiums to fund insurance company collapses, being introduced in the wake of the collapse of Maltese registered Setanata Insurance.