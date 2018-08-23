What level of income in Ireland makes you “ well off”, or on a “high” income? The answer, of course, is that it depends.

Looking at options for the Budget, the Revenue Commissioners this week hit on €80,000 as an income above which a new higher top rate of income tax might kick in. The implication was that at this income level you could afford to start paying more. And Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said budget relief would be aimed at “middle earners.” But where are the lines drawn? It is an area that shines a light on the argument over the so-called “ squeezed middle”.