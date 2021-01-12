An affordable home? How the new State equity scheme will work
The fear is that the scheme will push up house prices, making it pointless to avail of it
The Affordable Purchase Shared Equity scheme will be aimed predominantly at first-time buyers, although Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien recently said there will be ‘some exceptions’. Photograph: Alan Betson
The Affordable Purchase Shared Equity scheme will see the State take an equity share of up to 30 per cent in the purchase of a new home. File photograph: iStock
With property prices remaining surprisingly resilient, albeit against a background of reduced supply, the introduction this year of a new affordable home scheme will be welcomed by many.
The scheme, Affordable Purchase Shared Equity, will see the State take an equity share, of up to 30 per cent, in the purchase of a new home. It is aimed at helping close the affordability gap for those who may earn too much to be eligible for social housing, but not enough to pay the full market price themselves.