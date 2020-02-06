Perrigo’s tax demand, new brands at Dublin Airport and changes in Dundrum

Drug company Perrigo has a better than even chance of seeing off a demand from the Revenue Commissioners for €1.64 billion in back taxes, according to a US industry analyst. Dominic Coyle reports.

Peter Hamilton has details of a €500 million contract airport operator DAA has awarded to a UK company for the supply of food and beverage brands. SSP expects to introduce a range of new names to Dublin Airport over the course of the 10-year contract.

Peter also reports on changes at Dundrum Town Centre in Dublin, where Penneys is weighing up a move to part of the outlet being vacated by House of Fraser.

Dublin cloud services group Internet Corp has raised €8.4 million and plans to raise a lot more in the near term, writes Mark Paul. The business, which is backed by several high-profile names, is also changing its name.

Nine out of 10 Irish companies and organisations have adopted initiatives aimed at improving gender balance and inclusion, but opinion is divided on whether opportunities for women have improved over the past five years, according to a survey by the 30% Club. Laura Slattery has the story.

Barry O’Halloran reports that ratings agency Fitch is warning of possible contagion from two Irish property investment funds that last week temporarily barred investors from withdrawing their cash.

Finding trustworthy information on the internet can be more than difficult at times, but it becomes even harder when the a platform can gain financially from keeping the fake news flowing. Marie Boran takes a look at the links between advertising bucks and false information on issues such as the coronavirus, HIV and climate change.

Jennifer Doudna co-discovered Crispr, the simplest and cheapest way to accurately edit our DNA. In this profile, we explore the possible unintended consequences of the discovery, and find that Doudna wears her responsibility lightly.

And still in the world of science, John Holden wonders how we have managed to put a man on the moon but still can’t develop a cure for cancer. The answer, he argues, lies in mathematics.

Peter Cluskey reports from the Netherlands on the contradiction that goes to the heart of why Dutch drugs policy has lost its way: it’s legal to sell cannabis for personal consumption but not legal to grow it. He looks at how the Dutch government is looking to square the dysfunctional circle.

Do you suffer from insomnia? This week’s technology review may offer some hope – the Modius Sleep device, developed in Belfast, aims to solve your sleep problems without the help of medication. It costs €450.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our business news alerts and our Business Today daily email news digest.