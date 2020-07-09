Paschal Donohoe neck and neck with Spanish rival Nadia Calvino in Eurogroup race

Paschal Donohoe is neck and neck with Spanish rival Nadia Calvino in the race to take the presidency of the Eurogroup, the influential club of euro area finance ministers that plays a key role in setting policy in the European Union.

With hours before the vote, French finance minister Bruno Le Maire announced that Paris was backing Calvino, meaning the Spanish economist has the support of the two big powers of the EU as Germany has already announced its backing.

“We support Nadia Calvino because she showed her competency during the Eurogroup meetings of recent months, and we support her because we share with Spain the same desire for stronger euro zone integration,” Le Maire told journalists.

Vote

Each euro country gets one vote, and 10 out of 19 are needed to win, in a secret ballot that makes the outcome of the race difficult to call, and the Irish government has engaged in fierce canvassing to try to sway the vote in Mr Donohoe’s favour in recent days.

A federalist and social democrat, Calvino’s views are in line with the Mediterranean bloc of countries that are pushing for a generous response to the economic downturn triggered by the Coronavirus pandemic and further fiscal integration, and has the support of Italy, Greece and Portugal.

But Donohoe is seen as a compromise candidate who could bridge the divisions of north and south, and may garner additional support from countries that are alienated by Calvino’s views.

Mr Donohoe has the advantage of the backing of the EU’s largest political group the European People’s Party, and Irish sources believe he will have the backing of Austria, Cyprus, Latvia, Slovakia and Slovenia, among others.

“Ireland’s economy has had many successes but also faced many challenges,” Donohoe said ahead of the vote. “I want to use this - as well as my own experience -to ensure the Eurogroup plays a role in building an inclusive recovery.”

Support

The third candidate, Luxembourg finance minister Pierre Gramenga, is thought to be lagging behind in support with the backing of a fewer number of countries. Donohoe could be in line to pick up some of his support if no candidate wins outright in the first round of voting, and the two leading candidates go into a runoff.

The power of the role depends on the ability of the person to wield it. The group is seen to have declined in prominence under its outgoing president, Portuguese finance minister Mario Centeno, though it was highly influential during the financial crisis when the Dutch finance minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem was the group’s head.

With the EU seeking to agree a massive funding package to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic and stimulate the EU economy, the group is likely to grow in prominence in the months ahead. EU leaders will meet next week in Brussels in a bid to reach agreement on the funding package.

The result is expected at roughly 19:00 Irish time.