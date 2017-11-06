Paradise Papers: Let OECD deal with international tax avoidance, says Varadkar

International tax avoidance is an international problem and best dealt with at an international level by the OECD, the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said on Monday.

He was responding to the publication of the Paradise Papers which reveal the widespread use of offshore vehicles by the super rich and multinational corporations to minimise or eliminate their tax bills.

The files shine a light on the off-shore activities of a number of wealthy Irish businessmen, prominent companies and celebrities from the arts world.

The documents also contain new information on the role played by Ireland in structures that allow some of the world’s biggest corporations significantly reduce their tax bills.

Mr Varadkar indicated the controversy about the Paradise Paper revelations would not lead to any changes in Ireland’s opposition to alterations in the way multinational companies are taxed in the EU.

Ireland has insisted that any change in the rules must be agreed by the OECD - a club of rich nations - rather than being introduced unilaterally by the EU.

Ireland would continue to resist efforts by the European Commission and some EU member states - notably France - to introduce EU rules to catch the digital revenues of tech multinationals such as Apple and Facebook, he indicated on Monday.

OECD process

Mr Varadkar said Ireland believed the OECD process - criticised as slow and cumbersome by tax justice campaigners - was the best way to tackle the issue of international tax avoidance.

“The OECD has said that Ireland is one of only 22 countries in the world out of nearly 200 that is fully compliant with tax transparency,” he said.

He contrasted that specifically with France, where he said the “knowledge box” tax arrangement for companies had been found to be non-compliant with tax transparency rules.

Asked about EU efforts to clamp down on tax avoidance by companies, Mr Varadkar said: “That’s a different thing. Some EU countries are making proposals around a consolidated corporate tax base or a new European digital tax. That’s a very different thing to tax avoidance . . . and the international body that examines these things is the OECD.”

“There’s two key policy points for Ireland here,” Mr Varadkar said. “First of all we believe in tax sovereignty. Nation states set their taxes to fund national budgets - national taxes for national budgets. That’s what we want. We also want transparency too.

“We’re signed up fully to the OECD process. So yes, we’re for tax transparency, but we’re also for tax sovereignty. That means us setting our tax rates and not other countries,” he said.

“We will absolutely support tax transparency internationally and we’ll do that through the OECD and at the same time at the European level we will absolutely defend our tax sovereignty,” Mr Varadkar added.

The Taoiseach said he understood AIB and Bank of Ireland had closed international subsidiaries that were named in the Paradise papers but added: “Obviously this is a story that’s evolving and we’ll keep close attention to it.”

The leaks were obtained by German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung and shared with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and a network of more than 380 journalists in 67 countries , including journalists from The Irish Times.

The project is called the Paradise Papers.