Pandemic economic turmoil a taster of climate-change fight ahead

Environmental authorities in Germany this week said the country has met its goal for a 40 per cent cut in carbon emissions between 1990 and 2020. With a drop of 8.7 per cent in its emissions last year, Germany’s cumulative reduction over the three decades was 40.8 per cent. It got in just under the wire.

The 2020 fall was the biggest single annual drop in German emissions over the 30-year period, due in part to major reductions in areas such as transport carbon output, which fell 11.4 per cent due to the pandemic. The German environmental authority, the UBA, suggested this week that about two-thirds of the reduction would have happened anyway despite the pandemic, due to years of policy changes and structural shimmies in the make up of its economy.