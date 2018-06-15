Overestimating house completions, Francesca McDonagh speaks and World Cup business winners

With the housing crisis raging, news that the Government has overestimated the number of new home completions by nearly 60 per cent will not be welcomed. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports on the Central Statistics Office data that shed new light on the sector yesterday, also analysing what the new numbers mean. He also writes that the Central Bank may now need to revise its housing supply forecasts.

Bank of Ireland chief executive Francesca McDonagh speaks to Joe Brennan for this week’s Business Interview, where she outlines her vision for the bank and the bugbears that stand in her way. She also reveals a somewhat surprising hobby.

Jack Power has news that the management of the account established to hold the ¤14 billion Apple is due to pay the State in back taxes will cost €800,000. We also report on Apple cosying up to Kilkenny-based Cartoon Saloon with a view to buying the rights to the studio’s new animated movie.

Online ‘influencers’ will soon be subject to background checks in their dealings with Core, the State’s largest marketing communications group. Laura Slattery explains that the company wants to ensure it is both complying with advertising standards and delivering value for its clients.

With the World Cup now officially having kicked off, Peter Hamilton takes a look at the businesses that will be tournament winners off the field, including Sligo-based SIS Pitches, which will have a team on standby to maintain the high-tech pitch at Luzhniki Stadium.

Bord na Móna

John FitzGerald focuses this week on the State’s climate change policies, specifically in relation to Bord na Móna, where he would make more than a few changes.

In our Work section, Olive Keogh looks atmatrix management, whereby each manager has at least two bosses and sometimes more. Unsurprisingly, she writes, this can lead to tension.

Mark Paul’s mind is in the Wild West in his Caveat column, arguing that the State needs to stop acting like cowboys and then sporting “the national innocent face emoji” when the words tax and haven are mentioned.

And finally, this week’s Wild Goose is Blarney, Co Cork native Hazel Jane Lyons, who has made in big in advertising in New York.

