Over 500 ESB network technicians out on strike, union says

There are about 200 network technicians who work for ESB Networks in the Dublin area on strike on Friday with over 350 more involved in the one-day stoppage in other parts of the country, the Independent Workers’ Union (IWU) has said.

The union said a further 48 -hour strike was scheduled to take place on Thursday and Friday of next week.

A work-to-rule which has been in place since early this week will continue.

ESB Networks said on Thursday evening that the 24-hour stoppage strike by the IWU was “unlawful”.

The company said it intended to take legal action.

ESB Networks does not recognise the IWU as a representative organisation for the network technician grades in the company. The IWU is not part of the group of unions in the company.

Dispute

The IWU said on Thursday that the dispute was not about money.

The union said it centred on “the failure of the employer to partake in any meaningful discussions in relation to the continued outsourcing of our members’ work to outside third parties --the continued privatisation of the ESB”

The union said that in the past the company consulted on work that was to be out-sourced but now it simply briefed employees on its own plans.

The work performed by the network technicians includes the upgrading of infrastructure, essential maintenance and repairs, and the provision of safety services that assist external electrical contractors on outsourced projects.

There are about 1,500 staff in the network technician grade and the IWU has said it represents about 500.

Many of the technicians who are now members of the IWU had previously belonged to the Connect trade union but left in 2015.

The company said that the IWU had “balloted their members to progress a claim that has not been made to ESB or the Labour Court”.

“This is a legal matter, and we are dealing with it as such”, the company said.

The company said on Thursday that the work-to-rule by members of the IWU may have resulted in some delays to out-of-hours restoration of power for small pockets of customers.

Services

The impact of the strike on the company’s services is not yet known.

The union said it was available at all times to utilise the services of the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) to avoid a continuation of this dispute but that the company had not agreed.

“The members have been pursuing a resolution of this grievance properly through any available internal process since 2019. On every occasion the employer has ignored or failed to address the matter in any meaningful way.”

“At all times the union identified to the employer and still does to this day, that the union and its members are available to enter dialogue, discussions on the provision of emergency essential service if required, and are available at all times to have the matter referred to the WRC conciliation service, the proper and appropriate forum to enter a dispute resolution process on this matter.”