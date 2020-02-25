New homes in Cork, Coveney and Murtagh sell shares, and solar savings

Plans by Longview Estates to build more than 750 homes on the outskirts of Cork city have divided locals and business groups. Barry O’Halloran reports on the impasse.

Top executives in leading Irish listed companies Kingspan and Greencore sold shares late last week worth a combined €10.8 million. Joe Brennan has the details.

More than $12 million of the proceeds from the sale of Walford, once Ireland’s most expensive house, have been handed over to the trustee in one-time property mogul Sean Dunne’s US bankruptcy case, according to court papers filed on Friday. Chris Hoffman has the details.

Revolut, the challenger bank that claims to have more than 500,000 Irish customers, has been valued at $5.5 billion as a result of a new fundraising deal. Joe Brennan reports.

In our Media & Marketing column, Bernice Harrison looks at the reasons behind the slow demise of leading Irish advertising agency Chemistry, which closed last month.

In personal finance, Brian Hutton examines whether switching to solar power in your home makes sense in terms of your pocket in this less than sun-kissed country.

With a US election later this year, are high-flying stock markets underpricing political risk in 2020? Proinsias O’Mahony looks at this burning issue.

The thorny issue of bonuses featured in Bank of Ireland’s annual report, which was published yesterday. Given the current impasse over the make-up of the next Government and the public’s attitude towards Irish banks, Cantillon believes there is likely to be little movement on the issue in the near term.

