New fellowship scheme aims to promote peace in North

The Eisenhower Fellowships is to assemble a group of 14 Irish fellows to travel the United States to take part in exchanges of ideas around “reanimating” a spirit of peace and collaboration in Northern Ireland.

The Eisenhower Fellowships is a non-profit organization created in 1953 by a group of prominent American citizens to honour US president Dwight Eisenhower for his contribution to public life.

The group exists to “inspire leaders around the world to challenge themselves, to envision how they can effect positive change, to engage others beyond their existing networks and to collaborate with other like-minded leaders across national borders”.

The organisation will assemble seven fellows from Northern Ireland and seven from the Republic to inaugurate a new program of leadership development for “exceptional mid-career professionals on both sides of the Border”.

For six weeks, starting April 30th, Eisenhower Fellowships will host its 2019 Island of Ireland Program: An Initiative for Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The fellows will crisscross the United States, pursuing individual projects and engaging in “transformative exchanges of knowledge and ideas with leading thinkers in their respective fields”. They will then travel to Philadelphia to share observations.

“Reanimating that brand of collaboration, with the capacity to contribute to the next stage of peaceful development, is among the goals,” said the Eisenhower Fellowships.

“It comes at a time when Brexit, Britain’s exit from the European Union poses major social, political, economic and border-control challenges for Ireland and Northern Ireland.”