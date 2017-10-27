New chief of staff at BofI, American union backs Ryanair pilots, EY entrepreneur awards

Bank of Ireland’s new chief executive, Francesca McDonagh, has hired a fellow former HSBC executive to fill the new role of chief of staff at the group, as the Briton seeks to put her own stamp on the country’s largest bank by assets. Joe Brennan reports.

He also outlines the challenge facing Ms McDonagh who has undergone a baptism of fire in the first month of her stewardship.

US aviation union leaders pledged support on Thursday for Ryanair pilots bidding to organise a new system of collective bargaining at the Irish airline. Barry O’Halloran was there.

Upmarket Irish fashion retailer Brown Thomas reported a decline in turnover and profit last year as a result of closing two small stores and the impact of the decline in sterling post-Brexit. Ciarán Hancock has the details.

Charlie Taylor meets SAP chief executive Bill McDermott who predicts that his company will be the global leader in business software within the next five years.

John FitzGerald laments the fact that the North is a land of lost business opportunities.

Meet all the winners from the EY Entrepreneur of the Year here. Congratulations to Harry Hughes of Portwest, the overall winner.

