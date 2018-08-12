New business awards to recognise Asian contributions

New business awards recognising Irish companies which have achieved success in Asia, as well as Asian companies making a “unique contribution” to Ireland, will be held in November.

The event is being hosted by Irish think tank Asia Matters, which was founded by former Fine Gael minister Alan Dukes.

In total, there will be 10 categories, including a lifetime achievement award that will recognise “an exceptional individual ... in advancing Asia Ireland relations”.

Asia Matters executive director Martin Murray said there were some “outstanding companies and businesses which have been driving economic prosperity and business growth between Ireland and Asia”.

The other awards categories include most successful market entry into Asia; technology exporter of the year; financial services/fintech exporter of the year; higher educational institute partnership of the year; food and beverage exporter of the year; Asian investor in Ireland winner; regional business initiative winner; and a special award to an established Asian investor in Ireland.

The winners will be announced in Dublin at a gala dinner on November 19th at the Intercontinental Hotel, Ballsbridge.